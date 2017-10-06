FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Schedule in PDF: Download Updated Under 17 Football World Cup Complete Time Table with Venue Details

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 or the 17th FIFA Under 17 World Cup will be contested in various stadiums across India. Football fans in the country are eagerly awaiting the FIFA U-17 World Cup that will begin on Friday, October 6, 2017, and go on until October 28, 2017. The FIFA Under 17 World Cup complete schedule was released ahead of the tournament and soccer fanatics are trying to stay updated with the timetable by downloading the full FIFA U-17 World Cup match fixtures in PDF. You can download the complete timetable below in PDF format or save it as JPEG. There are a total of 52 football matches that will be played amongst twenty-four teams, including India. A maximum of four games will be played on each day and the timing of the games have been fixed according to the Indian standard times (IST).This is the first time that India is hosting the World Cup and is the first Asian country to have hosted the U-17 World Cup since 2013. India is in Group A and will face tough competition from the United States, Colombia, and Ghana. FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017: Samosa or Paneer Pakoda in the Meal Packet? Budget Conscious Sports Ministry on a Cost Cutting Spree.



The beginning of FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 in India will go down in history as it is the first time that our country will be hosting a FIFA tournament. Football has gained a lot of prominence in the recent times and the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be the first ever football World Cup ever in any age group that India will be participating in. The FIFA U-17 World Cup was founded in 1985 as FIFA U-16 World Championship and the last edition of this tournament was held in Chile in 2015, where Nigeria bagged the championship trophy. The FIFA World Cup’s name was changed to FIFA U-17 World Cup. The defending champions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria will not be a part of the tournament’s 2017 edition as they failed to qualify for this year’s tournament.

The 17th FIFA Under 17 World Cup will be played in six cities across India and there are six different confederations or groups that will be competing, namely, Groups A, B, C, D, E and F. Each group consist of four countries that will initially compete against each other. The FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 is divided into different rounds. The first round will have to compete in round-robin groups of four teams for points and the top two teams in each group will advance to the next level and the top four third-placed teams will also be preceding. These 16 teams will then advance to the knockout stage, where three rounds of play will decide which teams would participate in the final. Here is the complete schedule of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup with date, time and venue details.

FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 Schedule with Venue Details & Time in IST

Match Number Date Teams Group Time Venue 1 Oct 06, 2017 Colombia vs Ghana Group A 17.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 2 Oct 06, 2017 New Zealand vs Turkey Group B 17.00 IST Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 3 Oct 06, 2017 India vs USA Group A 20.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 4 Oct 06, 2017 Paraguay vs Mali Group B 20.00 IST Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 5 Oct 07, 2017 Germany vs Costa Rica Group C 17.00 IST Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 6 Oct 07, 2017 Brazil vs Spain Group D 17.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi 7 Oct 07, 2017 Iran vs Guinea Group C 20.00 IST Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 8 Oct 07, 2017 Korea DPR vs Niger Group D 20.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi 9 Oct 08, 2017 New Caledonia vs France Group E 17.00 IST Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 10 Oct 08, 2017 Chile vs England Group F 17.00 IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 11 Oct 08, 2017 Honduras vs Japan Group E 20.00 IST Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 12 Oct 08, 2017 Iraq vs Mexico Group F 20.00 IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 13 Oct 09, 2017 Ghana vs USA Group A 17.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 14 Oct 09, 2017 Turkey vs Mali Group B 17.00 IST Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 15 Oct 09, 2017 India vs Colombia Group A 20.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 16 Oct 09, 2017 Paraguay vs New Zealand Group B 20.00 IST Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 17 Oct 10, 2017 Costa Rica vs Guinea Group C 17.00 IST Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 18 Oct 10, 2017 Spain vs Niger Group D 17.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi 19 Oct 10, 2017 Iran vs Germany Group C 20.00 IST Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 20 Oct 10, 2017 Korea DPR vs Brazil Group D 20.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi 21 Oct 11, 2017 France vs Japan Group E 17.00 IST Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 22 Oct 11, 2017 England vs Mexico Group F 17.00 IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 23 Oct 11, 2017 Honduras vs New Calendonia Group E 20.00 IST Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 24 Oct 11, 2017 Iraq vs Chile Group F 20.00 IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 25 Oct 12, 2017 Mali vs New Zealand Group B 17.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 26 Oct 12, 2017 Turkey vs Paraguay Group B 17.00 IST Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 27 Oct 12, 2017 Ghana vs India Group A 20.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 28 Oct 12, 2017 USA vs Colombia Group A 20.00 IST Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 29 Oct 13, 2017 Costa Rica vs Iran Group C 17.00 IST Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 30 Oct 13, 2017 Guinea vs Germany Group C 17.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi 31 Oct 13, 2017 Niger vs Brazil Group D 20.00 IST Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 32 Oct 13, 2017 Spain vs Korea DPR Group D 20.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi 33 Oct 14, 2017 France vs Honduras Group E 17.00 IST Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 34 Oct 14, 2017 Japan vs New Caledonia Group E 17.00 IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 35 Oct 14, 2017 Mexico vs Chile Group F 20.00 IST Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 36 Oct 14, 2017 England vs Iraq Group F 20.00 IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 37 Oct 16, 2017 Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (Round of 16) 17.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 38 Oct 16, 2017 Winner Group B vs Third Place Group A / C / D (Round of 16) 20.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 39 Oct 17, 2017 Winner Group C vs Third Place Group A / B / F (Round of 16) 17.00 IST Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 40 Oct 17, 2017 Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (Round of 16) 17.00 IST Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 41 Oct 17, 2017 Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (Round of 16) 20.00 IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 42 Oct 17, 2017 Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (Round of 16) 20.00 IST Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 43 Oct 18, 2017 Winner Group A vs Third Place Group C / D / E (Round of 16) 17.00 IST Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 44 Oct 18, 2017 Winner Group D vs Third Place Group B / E / F (Round of 16) 20.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi 45 Oct 21, 2017 Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 42 (Quarter-finals) 17.00 IST Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 46 Oct 21, 2017 Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 41 (Quarter-finals) 20.00 IST Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 47 Oct 22, 2017 Winner Match 40 vs Winner Match 39 (Quarter-finals) 17.00 IST Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi 48 Oct 22, 2017 Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 44 (Quarter-finals) 20.00 IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 49 Oct 25, 2017 Winner Match 46 vs Winner Match 45 (Semi Finals) 17.00 IST Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 50 Oct 25, 2017 Winner Match 48 vs Winner Match 47 (Semi Finals) 20.00 IST Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 51 Oct 28, 2017 Loser Match 49 vs Loser Match 50 (Third-place play-off) 17.00 IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 52 Oct 28, 2017 Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match (Finals) 20.00 IST Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

You can also save this full schedule of FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 by pressing control + D. Team India will be playing in Group A at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017. All the details about the Live telecast of all FIFA Under 17 World Cup can be found here. They will be joined by the United States, Colombia and Ghana in this group. Similarly, Group B and Group C comprise of Paraguay, Mali, New Zealand, Turkey and Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica respectively. Group E will have Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia and France; while Group F has teams of Iraq, Mexico, Chile and England.