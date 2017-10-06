FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Schedule in PDF: Download Updated Under 17 Football World Cup Complete Time Table with Venue Details
The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 or the 17th FIFA Under 17 World Cup will be contested in various stadiums across India. Football fans in the country are eagerly awaiting the FIFA U-17 World Cup that will begin on Friday, October 6, 2017, and go on until October 28, 2017. The FIFA Under 17 World Cup complete schedule was released ahead of the tournament and soccer fanatics are trying to stay updated with the timetable by downloading the full FIFA U-17 World Cup match fixtures in PDF. You can download the complete timetable below in PDF format or save it as JPEG. There are a total of 52 football matches that will be played amongst twenty-four teams, including India. A maximum of four games will be played on each day and the timing of the games have been fixed according to the Indian standard times (IST).This is the first time that India is hosting the World Cup and is the first Asian country to have hosted the U-17 World Cup since 2013. India is in Group A and will face tough competition from the United States, Colombia, and Ghana. FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017: Samosa or Paneer Pakoda in the Meal Packet? Budget Conscious Sports Ministry on a Cost Cutting Spree.
The beginning of FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 in India will go down in history as it is the first time that our country will be hosting a FIFA tournament. Football has gained a lot of prominence in the recent times and the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be the first ever football World Cup ever in any age group that India will be participating in. The FIFA U-17 World Cup was founded in 1985 as FIFA U-16 World Championship and the last edition of this tournament was held in Chile in 2015, where Nigeria bagged the championship trophy. The FIFA World Cup’s name was changed to FIFA U-17 World Cup. The defending champions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria will not be a part of the tournament’s 2017 edition as they failed to qualify for this year’s tournament.
The 17th FIFA Under 17 World Cup will be played in six cities across India and there are six different confederations or groups that will be competing, namely, Groups A, B, C, D, E and F. Each group consist of four countries that will initially compete against each other. The FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 is divided into different rounds. The first round will have to compete in round-robin groups of four teams for points and the top two teams in each group will advance to the next level and the top four third-placed teams will also be preceding. These 16 teams will then advance to the knockout stage, where three rounds of play will decide which teams would participate in the final. Here is the complete schedule of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup with date, time and venue details.
FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 Schedule with Venue Details & Time in IST
|Match Number
|Date
|Teams
|Group
|Time
|Venue
|1
|Oct 06, 2017
|Colombia vs Ghana
|Group A
|17.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|2
|Oct 06, 2017
|New Zealand vs Turkey
|Group B
|17.00 IST
|Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|3
|Oct 06, 2017
|India vs USA
|Group A
|20.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|4
|Oct 06, 2017
|Paraguay vs Mali
|Group B
|20.00 IST
|Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|5
|Oct 07, 2017
|Germany vs Costa Rica
|Group C
|17.00 IST
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|6
|Oct 07, 2017
|Brazil vs Spain
|Group D
|17.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
|7
|Oct 07, 2017
|Iran vs Guinea
|Group C
|20.00 IST
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|8
|Oct 07, 2017
|Korea DPR vs Niger
|Group D
|20.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
|9
|Oct 08, 2017
|New Caledonia vs France
|Group E
|17.00 IST
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|10
|Oct 08, 2017
|Chile vs England
|Group F
|17.00 IST
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|11
|Oct 08, 2017
|Honduras vs Japan
|Group E
|20.00 IST
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|12
|Oct 08, 2017
|Iraq vs Mexico
|Group F
|20.00 IST
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|13
|Oct 09, 2017
|Ghana vs USA
|Group A
|17.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|14
|Oct 09, 2017
|Turkey vs Mali
|Group B
|17.00 IST
|Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|15
|Oct 09, 2017
|India vs Colombia
|Group A
|20.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|16
|Oct 09, 2017
|Paraguay vs New Zealand
|Group B
|20.00 IST
|Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|17
|Oct 10, 2017
|Costa Rica vs Guinea
|Group C
|17.00 IST
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|18
|Oct 10, 2017
|Spain vs Niger
|Group D
|17.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
|19
|Oct 10, 2017
|Iran vs Germany
|Group C
|20.00 IST
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|20
|Oct 10, 2017
|Korea DPR vs Brazil
|Group D
|20.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
|21
|Oct 11, 2017
|France vs Japan
|Group E
|17.00 IST
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|22
|Oct 11, 2017
|England vs Mexico
|Group F
|17.00 IST
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|23
|Oct 11, 2017
|Honduras vs New Calendonia
|Group E
|20.00 IST
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|24
|Oct 11, 2017
|Iraq vs Chile
|Group F
|20.00 IST
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|25
|Oct 12, 2017
|Mali vs New Zealand
|Group B
|17.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|26
|Oct 12, 2017
|Turkey vs Paraguay
|Group B
|17.00 IST
|Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|27
|Oct 12, 2017
|Ghana vs India
|Group A
|20.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|28
|Oct 12, 2017
|USA vs Colombia
|Group A
|20.00 IST
|Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|29
|Oct 13, 2017
|Costa Rica vs Iran
|Group C
|17.00 IST
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|30
|Oct 13, 2017
|Guinea vs Germany
|Group C
|17.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
|31
|Oct 13, 2017
|Niger vs Brazil
|Group D
|20.00 IST
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|32
|Oct 13, 2017
|Spain vs Korea DPR
|Group D
|20.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
|33
|Oct 14, 2017
|France vs Honduras
|Group E
|17.00 IST
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|34
|Oct 14, 2017
|Japan vs New Caledonia
|Group E
|17.00 IST
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|35
|Oct 14, 2017
|Mexico vs Chile
|Group F
|20.00 IST
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|36
|Oct 14, 2017
|England vs Iraq
|Group F
|20.00 IST
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|37
|Oct 16, 2017
|Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C
|(Round of 16)
|17.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|38
|Oct 16, 2017
|Winner Group B vs Third Place Group A / C / D
|(Round of 16)
|20.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|39
|Oct 17, 2017
|Winner Group C vs Third Place Group A / B / F
|(Round of 16)
|17.00 IST
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|40
|Oct 17, 2017
|Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D
|(Round of 16)
|17.00 IST
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|41
|Oct 17, 2017
|Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E
|(Round of 16)
|20.00 IST
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|42
|Oct 17, 2017
|Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F
|(Round of 16)
|20.00 IST
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|43
|Oct 18, 2017
|Winner Group A vs Third Place Group C / D / E
|(Round of 16)
|17.00 IST
|Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|44
|Oct 18, 2017
|Winner Group D vs Third Place Group B / E / F
|(Round of 16)
|20.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
|45
|Oct 21, 2017
|Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 42
|(Quarter-finals)
|17.00 IST
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|46
|Oct 21, 2017
|Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 41
|(Quarter-finals)
|20.00 IST
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|47
|Oct 22, 2017
|Winner Match 40 vs Winner Match 39
|(Quarter-finals)
|17.00 IST
|Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
|48
|Oct 22, 2017
|Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 44
|(Quarter-finals)
|20.00 IST
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|49
|Oct 25, 2017
|Winner Match 46 vs Winner Match 45
|(Semi Finals)
|17.00 IST
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|50
|Oct 25, 2017
|Winner Match 48 vs Winner Match 47
|(Semi Finals)
|20.00 IST
|Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|51
|Oct 28, 2017
|Loser Match 49 vs Loser Match 50
|(Third-place play-off)
|17.00 IST
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|52
|Oct 28, 2017
|Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match
|(Finals)
|20.00 IST
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
You can also save this full schedule of FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 by pressing control + D. Team India will be playing in Group A at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017. All the details about the Live telecast of all FIFA Under 17 World Cup can be found here. They will be joined by the United States, Colombia and Ghana in this group. Similarly, Group B and Group C comprise of Paraguay, Mali, New Zealand, Turkey and Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica respectively. Group E will have Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia and France; while Group F has teams of Iraq, Mexico, Chile and England.