FIFA Under-17 World Cup: A Look Back at The Tournament in Numbers

New Delhi: India successfully hosted the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. The tournament saw massive following not just during home team’s games but other matches as well. The FIFA U17 World Cup witnessed a perfect end as England defeated Spain 5-2 in the final.

The final was as dramatic as the whole tournament. Spain were leading 2-0, but England came from behind to register an emphatic win and clinch their maiden U17 World Cup title.

For the first time, India hosted any FIFA tournament and it proved to be a successful one with fans in massive numbers thronging the stadiums. At the end of the tournament FIFA has come up with some numbers: Here’s a look at them:

# 1.35 1,347,133 spectators watched this year’s tournament, making it the best attended FIFA U-17 World Cup. It broke the record set by the inaugural event held in China PR in 1985 (1.23 million fans). # An average of 25,906 spectators per match flocked to the stadiums in India.

# After winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017, England added the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 to their trophy cabinet. The only previous country to achieve this double was Brazil back in 2003.

# The final between England and Spain was the third between two teams from the same confederation and the first between European opponents. Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 in 1993 and Mali 2-0 in 2015.

# This was Spain’s fourth defeat in an U-17 World Cup final. They have never won the tournament.

# Referees were forced to pull out a red card on no fewer than five occasions, along with 141 yellow cards.

# During the tournament six players put the ball in their own net.

# Seven goals in this year’s tournament decider made it the highest-scoring final in the competition’s history.

# Winners England certainly knew where the goal was in each of their seven matches at India 2017. They found the back of the net on 23 occasions, with Rhian Brewster notching eight of them, earning him the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer.

# It took Paraguay’s Alan Rodriguez just 99 seconds to give his team the lead against New Zealand and record the fastest goal of the tournament.

# Never before had an U-17 World Cup seen as many goals as India 2017 – 183 in 52 matches in fact, at an average of 3.52 per game. The only tournaments with a higher average were Egypt 1997 and Finland 2003, each with 3.66 per match.

(Stats courtesy FIFA.com)