FIFA Under-17 World Cup Match: Statistics Show the Dominance of USA Over India

While India played well in patches and enjoyed massive home crowd support, but in the end, the Americans proved to be far too superior.

New Delhi: India took to the field against the USA in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup match on Friday may New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a lot of hope and expectations. But in the end, the boys from the USA proved to be far too superior for the hosts and the match ended 3-0 in favour of the former.

For the Americans, captain Josh Sargent(30 min), Chris Durkin (51) and Andrew Carleton (84) found the net. Only Anwar Ali came close to scoring when his brilliant attempt in the 83rd minute hit the bar.

Team USA launched a brilliant counter after Ali’s shot and Carleton sealed the match with the third goal for his team.

A look at some of the match statistics reveals the long way India have to cover before being taken as a serious football nation.

India vs US in Numbers:

Result: India 0-3 USA

Shots: India 8-19 USA

Shots on target: India 1-7 USA

Possession: India 39%-61% USA

Fouls: India 10-11 USA

Yellow cards: India 0-0 USA

Red cards: India 0-0 USA

Offsides: India 0-3 USA

Corners: India 3-3 USA

The first four statistics show the dominance enjoyed by the USA. While the scoreline says it all, shots attempted and shots on target point out that Sargent’s team did not even allow the Indians led by Amarjit Singh Kiyam to cause much trouble to its defence.

The Americans had the ball with them for 61% of the match which did not give much chance to the Indians to plan and launch a spate of attacks. While India gained valuable experience on Friday, the remaining two group matches against Colombia and Ghana are certainly going to be much tougher.