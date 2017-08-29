FIFA U17 World Cup: Tournament Director Javier Ceppi Blasts Assam FA Chief

In a major embarrassment for Assam Football Association, FIFA LOC Director Javier Ceppi can be seen blasting the secretary of the organization Aniket Dutta.

According to sources, Ceppi overheard the official talking to the media about the World Cup being shifted to outside Guwahati and asked the people not to buy tickets as the tournament will be shifted out in the last minute.

Ceppi had already raised concerns about the slow sales of tickets in the city and this angered him even more. During the verbal battle, Dutta said 'to hell with the World Cup' which didn't go down well with Ceppi.





Guwahati has got a bulk share of the matches, with the city being alloted 5 matches along with a round-of-16 tie, a quarter-final and a semi-final.

No action was taken over the altercation, Assam Chief Minister, said at the host city logo unveiling at Guwahati, "This is a big occasion for us, especially for the young population here, to be a venue for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. I am happy to unveil the Winner's Trophy because this particular World Cup will inspire the youngsters to play football, at a world stage".

Talking about the Guwahati Host City Logo, tournament director, LOC FIFA U-17 World Cup, Javier Ceppi had said, "We're very happy to launch the Guwahati Host City Logo. The state government has been very supportive of the World Cup from the beginning and once again, they have reiterated that through the Host City Logo, they will further promote the tournament in Assam and the rest of the northeast."

The video though will be seen as a major embarrassment for the Assam Football Association as Dutta holds the position of a secretary.