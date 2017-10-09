FIFA U17 World Cup: Chile’s National Anthem Cut Short, Players Complete it by Singing

During match against England, Chile’s Anthem was cut short after 90 seconds and then the players continued it by signing.

New Delhi: Playing National Anthems ahead of an international game is a norm followed across the world and across sports. During England vs. Chile FIFA Under-17 World Cup game at Salt Lake in Kolkata players from both the sides lined-up for respective National Anthems. However, Chile’s Anthem was cut short after 90 seconds and then the players completed it by signing.

Before you jump to any conclusion, there was no fault in public announcement system and the National Anthem had to be stopped as per the FIFA’s ’90-second National Anthem rule’.

According to FIFA rules, no National Anthem should exceed 90 seconds limit in order to start the matches quickly. Chile’s anthem, Himno Nacional de Chile, is about 120 seconds longs and thus was cut short. However, according to various reports, the U-17 members of team Chile then completed the Anthem.

This has not happened for the first time, the Brazilian fans did similar during the 2014 World Cup. Subsequently, Chile and Colombia followed it as well.

Interestingly, earlier this year Chile did it at Confederations Cup as well and looks like they will continue to do it in upcoming matches too.

Coming back to the game, England eventually handed Chile 4-0 defeat as Jadon Sancho scored twice. Chile will next face Iraq on Wednesday, October 11.