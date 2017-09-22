FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy unveiled in Kochi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Kerala Minister for Industries, Sports & Youth Affairs A.C. Moideen on Friday unveiled the FIFA Under-17 World Cup trophy at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here.

"FIFA U-17 World Cup would be a great leap in the football development of Kerala, which is now 100 per cent ready to welcome the World Cup extravaganza. We are getting ready with world class infrastructure facilities," Moideen said.

"Before the tournament kicks off, we are going to have various kind of promotional activities throughout the state including celebrity football match, one million goals, along with other activities," he added.

Present on the occasion were P. T. Thomas (Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly), T.J. Vinod (Deputy Mayor Kochi Municipal Corporation), K. M. I. Mather (President of Kerala Football Association), C.N. Mohanan (GCDA Chairman), Joy Bhattacharjya (Project Director of the LOC, FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017) and other dignitaries including former international players.

On Saturday, the trophy will be placed at Ambedkar Stadium at a Mission XI Million festival.

Concluding the Trophy Experience in India, Fort Kochi will host the Trophy on Sunday.

Kochi will kick-off the first match on October 7, with the tie between Brazil and Spain.

