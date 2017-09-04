FIFA U-17 World Cup song officially launched

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) The official song for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup football tournament was formally launched here by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Monday.

Called "Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal", the song has been written by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam.

The song features a host of well-known music artists that include Sunidhi Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Babul Supriyo, Shaan, Papon, Mika along with a rap performance by actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The composition showcases the vibrancy and uniqueness of India while resonating with a global audience simultaneously.

The music video for the song celebrates diversity, showcases how the nation is waiting in anticipation for the U-17 World Cup and features stars like Bhaichung Bhutia, woman footballer Bala Devi, singers Shaan, Papon and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar amongst others.

--IANS

