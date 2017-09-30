FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hero MotoCorp extends support to Indian team

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept. 30 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Saturday wished the Indian national U-17 football team best of luck for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

Hero MotoCorp is the 'National Supporter' of the marquee event to be held in India from October 6th.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, met with entire Indian team and team coach Luis Norton de Matos, and extended his best wishes to the team, at a special ceremony held here today.

Commenting on the occasion, Munjal said, "Football is arguably the fastest-growing sport among school kids and youngsters in the country today. It is indeed heartening to see the Indian U-17 football team completely geared up to take on the world in the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. On behalf of everyone at Hero MotoCorp, I wish the team best of luck."

During the run-up to the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Hero MotoCorp also organized a nationwide 'Trophy Experience' Tour, where fans had the opportunity to witness the actual FIFA U-17 World Cup Winner's Trophy in person.

The Indian Colts face USA on October 6, before locking horns with Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The list of the 21 selected players follows below:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal

Defenders: Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Deshpande

Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Md. Shahjahan

Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav (ANI)