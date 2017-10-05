FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Sachin Tendulkar Wants U-17 Team to Chase Their Dreams

Tendulkar posted a video on his Twitter account asking the team to chase their dreams and enjoy their game.

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday wished luck to the under-17 football team of India ahead of their opening match against USA in the U-17 FIFA World Cup.

“My best wishes to the @IndianFootball U-17 team for the World Cup! Enjoy your game & chase your dreams because dreams do come true! @FIFAcom”, he captioned the tweet.

India begin their campaign on Friday with their Group A opening match against USA at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital. Colombia play Ghana in the first match of the opening day of the World Cup.

India under-17 coach Luis Norton de Matos remains upbeat of his team’s performance in the tournament. Talking about his approach towards the USA game, the coach said, “As a coach, I am preparing well, players know what to do tomorrow (Friday). Football is a game where we don’t know what can happen. We are going to fight very hard. Want to write history for Indian football.”

Under-17 India captain Amarjit Singh has called the fans to unite and cheer for the team. “Fans zaroori hai, fans nahi toh kuch nahi hai (fans are important for us and if they aren’t there to support us, we can’t give our best).”

Several celebrities and sports persons like Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj have showered praises on the team and skipper Amarjit is thankful to all of them. “We are happy that so many celebs and sports stars are sending wishes and supporting us. We will give 110 per cent in this match.”