FIFA U-17 World Cup: This Time it Will be ‘Chak De Chile!’, Says Coach Hernan Caputto

Caputto said Chile have been preparing for the tournament for nearly six months.

New Delhi: Inspired by the senior team’s recent success, Chile is hoping to do a “Chak De” in the upcoming under-17 World Cup, despite being placed in a tough group, team coach Hernan Caputto said on Monday.

The South American soccer side, featuring in Group F in the league stage, landed in the eastern metropolis on Sunday. “This time it will be Chak De Chile! We are feeling at home in Kolkata,” said Caputto, who along with his team had watched Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Bollywood flick “Chak De India” before landing in India.

Chile may be in a ‘group of death’ featuring heavyweights Mexico and England, besides Iraq, but Caputto said they would make their presence felt strongly to ensure that they would not have to face the same opponents again.

The 21-member squad trained for a little more than one hour on Monday, six days ahead of their opener against England on October 8.

“All teams are tough. I hope not to face them again,” Caputto, an Argentine, said.

Caputto said Chile have been preparing for the tournament for nearly six months.

“We have been preparing for nearly six months. You must understand this is an U-17 team so you have to train them the right way and take this experience forward,” he said.

Since Chile finished runners-up in the South American U-17 Championship earlier this year, four new players have joined the squad.

“They are four new players. Let’s see how good they are.”

Caputto said senior team stars like Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez inspire the colts and that they have spoken to them before coming here.

Chile qualified for the tournament after a gap of 20 years.