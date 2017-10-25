FIFA U-17 World Cup: England's youth development on the rise

Earlier in the year, the England U-20 and U-19 sides won the World Cup and UEFA European Championships respectively.

England's success in nurturing young footballers reached new heights this summer, a testimony to the that are the FIFA U-20 World Cup and UEFA European U-19 Championship titles.

Adding feather to the cap is the under-17 national team that scripted a history of sorts as became the first English team to qualify for the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup this year.

Playing in India are Steve Cooper's boys who have proved themselves to be worth contenders for the trophy in India.

England's youth development programs consists of youth academies at club level while the Football Association (FA) providing ample support towards the growth.

"The fact that this is the first team even in the semi-final of this tournament is moment to be proud of. We believe in this group of player and we are trying to create an identity of our own. It a victory already that these boys have come so far in the tournament and this is a good example of England's youth development in terms of what the clubs and the FA are doing," he said.

Cooper also sees country's recent success in the different age group categories as a motivation for the under-17 boys.

He says it's a matter of pride rather than pressure to cherish the moment. "It's definitely an inspiration what the England teams have done this year. When we came here in India for the World Cup, much was expected of us and the boys had prepared for it. I believe we thrive under pressure," he added.

In fact, Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu also heaped praise on the European country's youth set up.

"It's impressive to see England dominate in age group tournaments. We have faced them in under-15 and under-17 most of the time and they have always been competitive. Like Brazil and Spain, England is producing exceptional talents for the senior team," Amadeu said.