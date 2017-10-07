FIFA U-17 World Cup: Iran Overpower Guinea, Niger Beat North Korea

Iran and Niger open their FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign on a positive note

New Delhi: Iran conquered 10-man Guinea 3-1 in a Group C encounter to kick off their FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign in style at Nehru stadium, Goa on Saturday.

Iran are now at the top of the group. They are on three points, the same as Germany who edged out Costa Rica 2-1 in the other Group C match earlier on Saturday.

The Asians however, sit at the top of the group due to a better goal difference.

After a goalless opening half, Allahyar Sayyad gave Iran the lead in the 59th minute with a powerful shot from outside the Guinea penalty box.

Guinea suffered a blow in the 70th minute when defender Cherif Camara was sent off for a foul inside the penalty box.

Mohammad Sharifi stepped forward to convert the resultant penalty and double Iran’s lead.

Saeid Karimi piled on the misery for Guinea in the 90th minute by capitalising on a defensive mistake to score the third goal for Iran.

Fandje Toure managed to score a consolation goal for Iran in the second half added time.

In a different match, debutants Niger eked out a 1-0 win over North Korea in a Group D match of the tournament to open their campaign on a positive note.

Playing in their first-ever World Cup game, Salim Abdourahmane scored what turned out to be the winner, in the 59th minute, off an assist by Habibou Sofiane at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Niger started on an attacking note but Ibrahim Boubacar’s right-footed shot from the right side of the box was saved by the Korean backline.

A minute later, in the 10th minute, there was another missed attempt as Habibou Sofiane’s long-ranger from the left did not find the target.

Niger’s Djibrilla Ibrahim was shown a yellow card for a foul. On and off, Korea created chances but failed to threaten the Niger defence.

There was a brief interruption before the half-hour mark because of an injury to Niger’s Rachid Alfari, who was replaced by Kader Aboubacar a few minutes later.

The Koren outfit also had to make an early substitution due to an injury to Kung Jin Song, who was replaced by Ri Kang Guk.

Before the first half drew to a close, Sin Kwang Sok’s right footed shot from more than 35 yards went high and wide to the right following a corner, as North Korea tried to match the Africans.

Then, Djibrilla Ibrahim’s header from the centre of the box off a Karim Tinni cross went to left, and Habibou Sofiane’s attempt from the right side was saved.

In the second half, both Niger and North Korea created opportunities, but all their efforts culminated in only one goal.

Eight minutes were added to the regulation time because of injury-related breaks, but still Korea could not find the equaliser, as Niger secured full points. (With Wires inputs)