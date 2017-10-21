FIFA U-17 World Cup: Rhian Brewster Nets Hat-trick as England Thrash US to Enter Semis

England will face the winner of tomorrow's another quarterfinal duel between Brazil and Germany in the last-four round in Guwahati on October 25

New Delhi: England mauled the US 4-1 in their quarter-final clash of the FIFA U-17 as Rhian Brewster (11th, 14th, 90+6 minutes) grabbed a hattrick for the Three Lions while Gibbs White (64th) completed the tally.

After wasting a handful of chances, USA managed to score a consolation goal in the 72nd minute through Joshua Sargent.

England will face the winner of tomorrow’s another quarterfinal duel between Brazil and Germany in the last-four round in Guwahati on October 25.

USA had the first shot at the goal in the second minute when Andrew Carleton’s right-footer from outside the box just missed the right corner of the England goal.

Two minutes later, Tashan Oakley-Boothe’s right footed shot from outside the box was saved in the centre of the goal by the American defence.

Timothy Weah’s right-footer then missed the target by a whisker as USA continued to flounder chances.

England took the lead in the 11th minute through Rhian Brewster whose right-footed shot from the centre of the box slammed onto the top right corner of the American goal.

Three minutes later Brewster scored his second goal of the day with a brilliant scoop from the right side past an onrushing American goalkeeper to make the scoreline 2-0 in favour of England.

A minute later Brewster was denied a possible hat-trick by American goalkeeper Justin Garces when he saved the English striker’s left-footed shot from the left side of the box.

Down by two goals, the Americans went on the offensive and had a few clear chances but Andrew Carleton, Timothy Weah and Taylor Booth missed the targets.

It was an end-to-end battle between the two teams but both the sides were guilty of missing great chances.

USA’s Joshua Sargent then hit the bar with a right footed shot in the 23rd minute.

Two minutes later, USA’s Ayo Akinola was denied by the crossbar.

The Americans had plenty of scoring chances thereafter through Akinola, Sergent and Booth but they either shot wide or lacked finishing abilities as England went into the halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The match continued to be an attacking display of football as both England and USA created numerous scoring chances.

The American goalkeeper Garces made a handful of saves to keep his side in the hunt in the second half.

An attacking England took the game away from USA in the 64th minute when Morgan Gibbs-White scored with a right-footer to the bottom right corner of the American goal after being assisted by Brewster.

Despite enjoying a handy 3-0 lead, the Englishmen continued to attack, only to be foiled by a resolute Garces in front of the American goal.

Sargent reduced the margin for the Americans in the 72nd minute with a right-footed shot from close range to the bottom left corner of the English goal.

But Brewster added salt to USA’s wound when he converted a spot kick in the additional time to register his hat- trick and a convincing victory for his side. (With Wires inputs)