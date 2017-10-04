FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: 400 stewards to be on duty at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

>Kolkata: Altogether 400 stewards would be on duty at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during the Under-17 FIFA World Cup matches to guide and ensure the safety and security of the spectators, the police said on Wednesday.

Trained in soft skills, the stewards would be deployed in all the 13 blocks of the stadium, which is slated to host 10 World Cup matches including the 28 October final.

A total of 120 stewards would be women, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh told media persons.

The stewards, chosen from various units of the police, would be in plain clothes at the stadium, also called the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

"The 400 stewards have been selected from our different units. There will be 30 or more stewards in each of the blocks. They will usher in the spectators from the gate to their seats, and look after the safety and security of the spectators," said Singh.

In case of any untoward incident, like if a spectator makes any racial comment, the steward would try to dissuade him politely.

"If their pleas fall on deaf ears, then the police will step in to tackle the situation the hard way," he said.

The stewards will also play the primary role in leading the spectators from their seats to the gates if the need arises to carry out any emergency evacuation of the stadium.

Singh said the police were in touch with the world football's governing body FIFA with regard to the security arrangements.

"They are the organisers of the event. So we are in regular touch with them," he said.

The FIFA regulations provide for appointment of stewards - employed, hired, contracted or volunteering - during its tournaments to assist in the "management of safety and security of spectators, VIPs/VVIPs, players, officials and any other person at the stadium, excluding those persons solely responsible for the security of designated individuals and members".