FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: PM Modi reaches JLN stadium, wishes teams ahead of big match

To motivate and support the young football players, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi to watch the FIFA Under 17 World Cup match. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to send his best wishes to both the teams and wrote'A warm welcome and best wishes to all teams taking part in the @FIFAcom. I am sure #FIFAU17WC will be a treat for football lovers'Debutant India have been placed in Group A alongside Colombia, two-time winners Ghana and the US.