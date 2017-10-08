FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Courtesy Jadon Sancho’s Twin Strike, England Thrash Chile

Jadon Sancho was the star of the show who hit back-to-back goals in quick time, in the 51st and 60th minutes.

New Delhi: Playing true to reputation, England beat Chile 4-0 in a FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 match. England opened their account with Callum Hudson Odoi in the fifth minute. Then Jadon Sancho was the star of the show who hit back-to-back goals in quick time, in the 51st and 60th minutes. Angel Gomes meanwhile netted in the 81st minute to make sure that it was a rout on the field.

Chile, the South American runners-up and who were having acclimatisation issues with the Indian conditions, looked clueless and failed to counter the wave of English attacks. They had just four attempts at the England goal, all of them off target.

To make matters worse for Chile, who had watched blockbuster Bollywood movie ‘Chak De! India’ as part of their build-up, they were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when goalkeeper Julio Borquez was shown a straight read card for a harsh foul on an opposition player.

For the sizeable crowd at the brand new Salt Lake Stadium, it was a treat to watch a quality England team scoring goals at will. England coach Steve Cooper did not start with Manchester United’s Angel Gomes but still completely dominated the first half with overwhelming 70 per cent possession. (With PTI inputs)