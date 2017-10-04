FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Germany firm favourites in Group C, but Iran, Costa Rica and Guinea not here to fill numbers

Somewhere in between, camped at one of India's oldest football hotbeds, is Group C, comprising Germany, Iran, Costa Rica and Guinea, which could be one of the most closely fought groups at the World Cup.

Youth tournaments, though often overlooked by sports fans, are of much more interests to scouts and coaches than senior-level extravaganzas that enjoy abundant fanfare. It is because youth tournaments, such as the fast approaching U-17 World Cup, act like time machines. If you look hard, you see the future. Every team in every sport is searching for its next superstar. In football, which has forever seen teenagers tear into the global scene, since the age of Pele, down to Kylian Mbappe today, that search has always been there and has only intensified. Starting Friday, 24 nations, including hosts India, will look to their teenage heroes to rise above the pack, get noticed and, most importantly, get their hands on the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Six cities, Kolkata, Kochi, New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Guwahati and Margao (Goa), will host the participating nations and the thousands of fans expected to turn up for India's first ever FIFA World Cup in any age group. The hosts find themselves in one of the toughest groups, Group A, alongside United States, Colombia and Ghana. And the two tournament favourites and practitioners of beautiful football, Spain and Brazil, have been clubbed with North Korea and Niger in Group D. However, somewhere in between, camped at one of India's oldest football hotbeds, is Group C, comprising Germany, Iran, Costa Rica and Guinea, which could be one of the most closely fought groups at the World Cup.

Group C will play all but one of its games at the Fatorda stadium in Margao, Goa, a state known for its traditional love of football in the country. It won't take more than a look at the group to know that Germany are the overwhelming favourites to top the group. And not just top it but go deep in the tournament. But one would do better to expect a strong fight from Iran, Costa Rica and Guinea.

>Iran

Iran qualified for the U-17 World Cup by finishing runners-up at the 2016 AFC U-16 Championships. India were hosts then too. Iran are also much more familiar to the venue, surroundings and conditions than other Group C nations, owing to the fact that they played all of their games, including the final against Iraq at the Fatorda. They had scored 13 goals in five games at the tournament, before they lost to neighbours Iraq on penalties in the final. Midfielders Mohammad Ghaderi and Mohammad Sharifi had scored three goals apiece at the championships. So, it would be surprising if Iran don't do well and take advantage of their familiarity with the conditions.

Previous U-17 World Cup record: Iran don't have a good history at the U-17 World Cup and did not qualify for the 2015 edition in Chile. This is only the fourth time they have qualified for the competition since 1985. Their best result in the competition was in 2009 and 2013 when they reached the Round of 16. In 2013, they were knocked out by eventual champions Nigeria.

Key players: Sharifi and Ghaderi, both 17-years-old, seem to be the pick of the lot. Both midfielders impressed in the AFC Championships last year and found the net on more than one occasion.

>Costa Rica

Costa Rica had reached the quarter-finals in the 2015 edition of the U-17 World Cup held in Chile. They had then beaten South Africa and drawn with Russia to qualify for the knockout stages and then gone on to beat France on penalties, before finally crashing out against Belgium in the quarters. But, two years on, theirs is a completely different U-17 team, but not completely without promise. At the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championships, Costa Rica finished top of their group by winning all three of their matches against Cuba, Canada and Suriname respectively. However, they were trounced 6-1 by eventual champions Mexico in the qualification stage, finishing second to qualify for the U-17 World Cup. The same Mexico squad is in Group F at the U-17 World Cup, clubbed in with one of the tournament favourites England, Iraq and Chile. Costa Rica would be aiming to progress beyond the group stages at the World Cup, especially since four best teams (on the basis of the hierarchy of points, goal difference, goals for, fair play points and lot draw) who finish third in their respective groups will also qualify for the knockout rounds, in addition to the top two teams from each group.

