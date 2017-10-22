FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Spain Beat Iran to Enter Semi-finals

Spain dominated the match right from the start and got the first breakthrough courtesy a strike from Abel Ruiz in the 13th minute.

New Delhi: Spain beat Iran 3-1 in a quarter-final match of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Kochi to become the third team to enter the semi-final. Spain dominated the match right from the start and got the first breakthrough courtesy a strike from Abel Ruiz in the 13th minute. Sergio Gomez in the 60th minute and Ferran Torres in the 67th were the other men who netted for the victors. Saeid Karimi in the 69th minute meanwhile scored for Iran.

Torres was in excellent form for Spain down the right wing and his combination with centre forward Ruiz created all sorts of problems for the Iran defenders. Iran goalkeeper Ali Gholam Zadeh denied Spain a sure goal when he came off his line to successfully beat Ruiz to a cross from the right and punch the ball away. Mateu Jaume’s attempt off the rebound from outside the box hit the side netting.

Spain however, did not have to wait long for their first goal as Ruiz found himself in possession inside the Iran penalty box only a couple of minutes later.

Iran pulled a goal back when Allahyar Sayyad’s header off a long cross went towards Karimi who rose high above the Spanish defence to head the ball in. (With IANS inputs)