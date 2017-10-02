FIFA U-17 World Cup: Watch Virat Kohli Wish The Blue Colts All the Best!

A day after the Indian cricket team beat Australia in comprehensive fashion in Nagpur to put the seal on a 4-1 ODI series win, captain Virat Kohli has a message to the India U-17 football team.

Captain Kohli, who led India to the ICC U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008 in Kuala Lumpur, wished the Indian U-17 boys good luck for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The dashing right hand batsman said, “I would like to wish the team all the very best for the first game against USA and for the rest of the tournament as well. Go make us proud!”





Virat, who is often pictured playing a game of football during the Indian cricket team’s practice sessions, jumped onto the bandwagon to promote and help develop the beautiful game in India in 2014 with ISL franchise FC Goa.

India will begin their first-ever FIFA World Cup campaign on October 6, against USA. The Blue Colts who are in Group A will also play South American giants Colombia and African heavyweights Ghana during the group stage of this 24-team tournament.

All of India’s matches will be played at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi, which also happens to be Virat Kohli’s hometown.

The Indian cricket captain though will be away with his team, as they take on Australia in three T20 internationals, with the third being played one day after Amarjit and the colts finish the first round of the World Cup.

Kohli, remember, was also part the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup in India by beating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede. That team though was led by the inimitable MS Dhoni.