FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: England Beat Brazil 3-1 to Enter Final, Rhian Brewster Scores Hat-trick

New Delhi: In a blockbuster clash in Kolkata on Wednesday, England beat Brazil 3-1 in the first semi-final of the U-17 World Cup. It was a dream match for Rhian Brewster who scored all the three goals for the victors in what may be looked as an upset by some football experts and fans. The English hero opened his account in the 10th minute.

But Brazil soon found an equaliser in the 21st minute courtesy a strike from Wesley. Then in the 39th minute, England got ahead again and to make sure that the margin of the win was impressive, a strike came in the 77th minute.

#FIFAU17WC

Final whistle of 1st Semi-Final blows! FINAL SCORE

Brazil 1-3 England Congratulations England!#Footballtakesover pic.twitter.com/SN8Grtm9sD — FIFA U-17 World Cup (@FIFAU17Guwahati) October 25, 2017





England have already had their best finish in the tournament as they never entered the last-four of the U-17 World Cup before the ongoing edition. On the other hand, it is a bit of a disappointment for Brazil who have been three-time champions.

But it may well be England’s year. The only time they won the U-20 World Cup was earlier this year in June. England may also go down as the favourites for the final now. The final will also be played in Kolkata. England now await the winner of the Spain-Mali game which is will be played in Navi Mumbai later on Wednesday.