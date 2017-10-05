FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Hindi Twitter Account Gets Launched For Tournament

This is the first time that any Indian team in the sport of football will be seen at a World Cup.

New Delhi: India are set to host the biggest tournament in its football history as the FIFA U-17 World Cup kick starts in simultaneously in New India and Navi Mumbai on Friday. And giving an Indian touch to the tournament is a Twitter handle in Hindi – @FIFAHindi – launched by FIFA to keep all fans up to date on the tournament that will see 24 teams battle across six different cities. This is the first time that any Indian team in the sport of football will be seen at a World Cup.

The account will also inform fans about important information related to their fan journey, and will retweet the best fan tweets, as #FootballTakesOver in India.

Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter, said, “Football has a special place on Twitter with a strong community and constantly growing conversations. With the launch of this new Hindi Twitter account, FIFA is transcending the barriers of language and enabling even more access as the first ever FIFA event in the country kicks off.”

India are grouped alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana in Group A. The Indian Colts will face USA on Friday, before locking horns with Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (With ANI inputs)