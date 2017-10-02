FIFA U-17 World Cup: Watch Team India Going Through the Paces at JLN!

Come Friday, a new chapter will begin in Indian football when they take on USA in the first Group A game of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Come Friday, a new chapter will begin in Indian football when they take on USA in the first Group A game of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The Indian colts led by their Portuguese coach Luis Norton de Matos arrived in the national capital last week from Goa and kicked things off with a training camp in Gurgaon. Before reaching New Delhi, India played Mauritius in a friendly match which they won 3-0.

The India U-17 team have left no stone unturned in their preparation for October 6 which is when they will kick start their historic campaign.

The team which will be captained by one of their younger players Amarjit Singh Kiyam have now begun their practice sessions at the FIFA allocated facility – the JLN stadium.





The team’s morale has been high and under the tutelage of their coach de Matos, the Blue colts have been putting in those extra yards at practice.

Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh - the last line of defence for India, is likely to be among the more busier players during the three games, In a video released by the Indian football team themselves, Dheeraj can be seen training hard to deal with ariel balls and free-kicks under the sticks.





While the Indian boys have been doing their bit behind the scenes, they have continuously appealed to the nation to come out and cheer them.

Before practice commenced – the defensive dynamo Jitendra Singh appealed to everyone once again via a short video message for support.

India U17's defensive dynamo Jitendra Singh AKA Jitu shares a message to the fans. #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/8rWS8irTsC — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 2, 2017





“Yeh World Cup sirf hamara nahi hai. Aap sab ayo aur hamare team ko support karo.”

India will play their first game against USA, after which they will take on Colombia on October 9 and then two time champions Ghana on October 12. All three India games will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.