    FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: From Virender Sehwag to Sunil Chhetri, Twitter hails India's 'big' win over Italy

    After India's brave show against Italy in a friendly game before the FIFA U-17 World Cup, here is how Twitterati reacted to the young turks' 'big' achievement:

    Twitter erupted on Saturday after Indian U-17 football team's comfortable 2-0 victory over Italy U-17 in a friendly in Arizo, Italy. India, who were brilliant from the start, rode on goals from Abhijit Sarkar (31st minute) and Rahul Praveen (80th) to grab a morale-boosting win.

    The match was a part of an exposure tour of Europe for the Indian boys as they gear up for the U-17 World Cup to be held in India from 6-28 October later this year. India's brave show against a top team like Italy made headlines and caught everyone's attention, with everyone from cricketers to politicians to footballers posting congratulatory tweets . Here's a look at some of tweets.

     

    The win bodes well for Indian football as it will boost the morale of the boys ahead of the big tournament at home.