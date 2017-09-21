FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: An interactive look at the facelifts the six stadiums have received

Come 6 October, India will play host to the best teams in the world as the FIFA U-17 World Cup comes to India. Here's an interactive look at what each stadium has done:

Come 6 October, India will play host to the best teams in the world as the FIFA U-17 World Cup comes to India. While this will be the first time India participates in the finals of a FIFA tournament, it will also mark the first time India hosts a footballing tournament of this magnitude.

Understandably, all six of the stadiums hosting the tournament"Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, Margao's Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium and New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium "have undergone renovations ahead of the showpiece event.

Here's a look at what changes each stadium has made:

>Navi Mumbai:

The city, which is slated to host Group B matches, missed out on the biggest names of the tournament like Spain, Germany, France, England and Brazil. Instead, Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will play host to the U-17 teams of Paraguay, Mali, New Zealand and Turkey.

Apart from Group B fixtures, the DY Patil Stadium, which used to be the home of the Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC until a season ago, the stadium will also host a Group A fixture between USA and Colombia. A key last-16 match and the second semi-final will also be played at the venue. Here are the changes the stadium has made:

- New individual bucket seats on stadium for all spectators

- Two new team dressing rooms

- New safe evacuation gates for spectators

- Improved facilities for spectators

- Three new training grounds with floodlights, dressing rooms and international standard pitch

>Kolkata:

The football-mad city of Kolkata will be the venue for the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, not to mention hosting the proverbial 'Group of Death' in the tournament. Group F, which will be played in the 'City of Joy', comprises of teams like England, Mexico, Chile and Iraq. The city will also host a Group E match between Japan and New Caledonia.

Here are the changes the stadium has made:

- New individual bucket seats in the stadium for all spectators

- Complete renovation of fire-fighting system

- Complete renovation of electrical system

- New CCTV system for security

- Complete renovation of players´ areas, media areas, spectators' areas

- New safety and security standards

- Four new training grounds with floodlights, dressing rooms and international standard pitch

>Kochi:

Kochi fans will get to witness football powerhouses like Spain and Brazil up close after the two teams were placed in Group D, matches of which will be hosted by the football-mad city. The duo will be joined in the group by Democratic People's Republic of Korea and tournament debutants Niger.

Apart from hosting the Group D fixtures, the Kaloor Stadium will also host one Group C"European giants Germany taking on Guinea.

The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, which houses the Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC, will also host a Round of 16 match and a quarter-final.

Here are the changes the stadium has made:

- New individual bucket seats on stadium for all spectators

- Improved toilet, stairs and evacuation facilities for spectators

- Complete new fire-fighting system at stadium

- Two new team dressing rooms

- Two new referees dressing rooms

- Three new training grounds with floodlights, dressing rooms and international standard pitch

>Goa:

Margao's Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, a 19,000 seater stadium in Goa, will play host to European and Asian giants Germany and Iran respectively. Joining them in Margao will be the remaining two Group C teams, the West African nation of Guinea and the Central American team of Costa Rica.

However, the most anticipated match to be held at the locally known Fatorda Stadium will be the Group D encounter between Brazil and Niger. The venue will also host two Round of 16 encounters and a quarter-final match.

Here are the changes the stadium has made:

- Two new team dressing rooms

- Two new referees dressing rooms

- New press conference room

- Extended tribune on west side

- New safe evacuation gates for spectators

- Renovation of all spectator areas

- Two new floodlight towers

- Development of one new training site (Uttorda) and installation of floodlights at another (Benaulim)

>New Delhi:

