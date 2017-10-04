FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Chile's Antonio Diaz ready to avenge loss against Brazil should sides meet again

Chile, who hosted the youth tournament two years back, play England on Sunday in their Group F opener.

>Kolkata: Barely six months after their humiliating 0-5 loss to Brazil in the 2017 South American Under-17 football championship, Chile forward Antonio Diaz O'Higgins on Tuesday vowed to better their showing against the continental heavyweights if the two powerhouses cross swords in the World Cup starting 6 October.

"It was a complicated situation against Brazil. But we have learnt from our mistakes and have prepared really well to play against Brazil this time (if they meet)," O'Higgins told reporters ahead of their practice session at a private ground in Kolkata.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is a big inspiration to not only O'Higgins but the entire squad, he said.

"Sanchez is a big inspiration not only for me but the whole team. He inspires me a lot," O'Higgins said.

Chile's senior team has been doing really well lately, winning two back-to-back Copa America titles. O'Higgins said they are a big motivation.

Chile qualified for the tournament, being hosted by India for the first time, by virtue of finishing runners-up in the South American U-17 meet in March this year.

O'Higgins said although the climate in India is different from what he is used to back home, they are prepared to tackle the humidity.

"The climate here is different from what we have in Chile. We are preparing for all types of weather conditions," he said.

This is Chile's fourth U-17 World Cup outing and their second in a row.

The Chileans' best finish of third place came on their debut in 1993. View More