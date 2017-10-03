FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Group F shapes up to be tightest with fancied England, Mexico, Chile and Iraq

The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup is about to get underway and with all nations in the final stages of their preparation, the Group F, dubbed as the 'Group of Death' by pundits, throws up some intriguing contests. The fact that only top two teams from every group and four of the best third-placed teams will find their place in the knock-outs only adds interest to a group full of heavyweights.

825x500-kolcta More

>Chile

Chile's youth team has experienced an upward curve over the last few years, keeping in tune with the attacking riches of their senior squad, and finished second in the extremely competitive previous edition of the South American U-17 Championships.

Chile, under the careful eyes of Argentina-born Hernan Caputto, has slowly but steadily flourished as they have shown a knack for grinding out results with a meagre lead. Although they have been guilty of complacency at the back occasionally, as during their 5-0 loss to Brazil in the finals of the CONMEBOL U-17 Championship, Chile are the dark horses of this year's World Cup.

Previous U-17 World Cup record: Chile had qualified for the last World Cup as the host nation and made it past the group stage, but were beaten by Mexico in the Round of 16. The South American nation's best performance in this competition came back in 1993 when they finished third.

Key Players: Gaston Zuniga, Chile's right-back embodies a modern fullback and his ball-playing abilities are the perfect complement to his aggressive tackling. With match-winning goals adding to his skill set, the 17-year-old O'Higgins FC U-19 player could be the breakout star of the tournament.

>England

The European heavyweights and the U-17 European Championship runners-up are one of the prime contenders for the World Cup. A squad packed with creativity and style, England can play a plethora of formations and as they showcased in the recently concluded U-17 Euros, they have what it takes to go the distance. Although Steve Cooper's side fell to Spain on penalties in the finals, only a few could argue the sheer class oozing out of the English youngsters.

In a stark contrast to the England senior squad, who have gained a notorious reputation of struggling on the continent's and the world's biggest stage, the U-17 side has the temperament to backup it mettle.

Previous U-17 World Cup record: England have never made it past the quarter-finals in this competition, having qualified for only three previous editions. The last time they qualified for the World Cup in 2013, they were knocked out after the group stage, as they failed to win even a single game.

Key Players: Jadon Sancho, the 17-year-old winger, who became the first Englishman to ply his trade at Borussia Dortmund, is the crown jewel of the English team. His attacking prowess is well-documented, as is his natural goal-scoring ability.

While Sancho (should Borussia Dortmund release him for international duty) will act as the fulcrum for the U-17 side's bid to follow up their U-20 national counterparts in winning the World Cup, the presence of Liverpool's Rhian Breswter and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, both of whom are among the goals, ensures England have a multi-faceted approach to their attack.

The likes of Angel Gomes and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, who are already on the fringes of the senior squads of their respective clubs, provide England with a well-settled, dynamic midfield while the 16-year-old Chelsea defender Jonathan Panzo has already received rave reviews due to his assured performances at the heart of the defence.

>Iraq

Iraq are arguably the strongest among the Asian nations participating in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The current U-16 AFC Champions, crowned last year, have been in tremendous form heading into the World Cup, but the draw has been pretty harsh to them.

Read More