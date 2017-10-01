    FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: India players say presence of families at matches will motivate them

    The entire India squad showed excitement when they heard that the process to bring their parents here has already started.

    >New Delhi: With five days left for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 to kick-off, the Indian U-17 World Cup football team members on Sunday said the presence of their families during the matches will motivate them to perform better.

    "On behalf of the team, I can say that the AIFF has already planned to get our families to Delhi and host them so that they can watch our games. Even during the AFC U-16 Championship in Goa (in September 2015), the AIFF had ensured that our parents were present during the matches and that made the occasion all the more memorable for us," India U-17 skipper Amarjit Singh said.

    "This is so motivational, it's a great motivation to have your parents around to watch you play in a World Cup," striker Aniket Jadhav from Maharashtra said.

    Sanjeev Stalin, who hails from Bengaluru, said it's a pre-Diwali gift for him.

    "The last time, during AFC U-16 Finals, all our parents were here. It's always nice to see your dear ones during the championship," the defender and set-piece specialist said.

    Manipur's Mohammad Shahjahan admitted that this was a novel concept for him.

    "I wasn't in the squad during the AFC U-16 Finals but since then I have only heard stories from my teammates about their parents cheering for them. On the 6th (6 October, 2017), when I step onto the ground, I know my parents will be the loudest cheerleaders. Nothing can be more inspirational for me," midfielder Shahjahan said.