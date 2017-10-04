FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazilian FA Hits Out at Flamengo Over Vinicius No Show

The Brazilian Football Confederation as lashed out at club Flamengo for not releasing under-17 star Vinicus Junior for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World in India, starting October 6.

In a scathing letter, the CBF wrote that Flamengo were very apprehensive about letting go of Vinicius and they lacked 'common sense'. However, they also said that it wasn't the player's fault as he was tied by the club.

"We called Sao Paulo for Brenner, Vasco for Paulinho and Flamengo for Vinicius. Sao Paulo and Vasco let their players come without any problems, but Flamengo had doubts," said Edu Gaspar

"Vinicius Junior has nothing to do with this, he's a good guy. He was very receptive from the beginning and was excited to be called up.I was counting on them (Flamengo) to have common sense. I do not agree and we are all deeply disappointed with the club's decision," he added.

Earlier, Flamengo manager Reinaldo Rueda revealed the club's reasoning to keep Vinicius at home.

"It was a situation analysed by the board, with the coaches and with Vinicius," he said. "We want the best for him. He's a conscientious, smart player, important for the national team.

"But he has not taken part in the weeks of preparation. He knows that he can come and help, but also wants to respect that.

"He knows that the national team has good players and he will stay with us. We hope the national team has success in the World Cup."

The 17-year-old Brazil football club Flamengo forward was earlier slated to land in India last week. The Brazilian who has already signed a contract with Champions League holders Real Madrid helped his side win the Under-17 South American Championship scoring seven goals and was also named as the tournament's best player.