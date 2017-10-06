FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Terror Threats Surround the Tournament as Intelligence Agencies Issue Alert

Delhi Police claim that they have made elaborate security arrangements to make sure that the championship goes incident-free

New Delhi: According to reports, the threat of terror looms large over the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Intelligence agencies have issued alerts in all host cities including Delhi. The prestige tournament is being held in India for the first time and it should be noted that it comes at the time of Diwali, during which the chances of a terror attack is already high.

The intelligence agencies have alerted the police establishments about the possible terror threats. “The banned terror organisations use such incidents to come into the limelight,” a senior police officer said.

However, Delhi Police claim that they have made elaborate security arrangements to make sure that the championship goes incident-free.

Nearly 1,998 police officers will be guarding the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium located in south Delhi, which is the venue for the matches to be played. The matches will be held on four days — October 6, 9, 12, and 16. Six Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 68 Inspectors, 171 Sub-Inspectors, 288, Head Constables, 668 Constables, and 183 woman constables will be guarding the stadium during the match days.

Also, on days that there are no matches, 345 officers will make sure that the stadium is not visited by anyone.

India are part of Group A, where they will face USA, Ghana, Colombia. The hosts will lock horns with US in their opening match on Friday. The game will be played at eight pm IST. Given India’s position and performance in football, the possibility of going to the knockout round is unlikely, but the hosts are committed to give a tough challenge to all their rivals.