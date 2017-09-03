FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 Official Song Launched, Watch Video

The song "Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal" has all the ingredients to pump all the football fanatics with some peppy beats.

New Delhi: With almost a month to go for India’s biggest football tournament, FIFA Under 17 World Cup, the official song of the marquee event was launched on Sunday.

The song “Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal” has all the ingredients to pump all the football fanatics with some peppy beats. The video has shots of previous under 17 events.

Musician-politician Babul Supriyo and Shaan have lent their vocals for the anthem. Indian football great Bhaichung Bhutia is showcasing his skills and the video culminates with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar doing a ‘Namaste’ asking fans to flock the stadiums.

It’s the biggest football tournament in India!

It's the biggest football tournament in India!

Get set to cheer and scream with the song for the #FIFAU17WC India! #FootballTakesOver





The anthem is written by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Bollywood musician Pritam.

India will take on the United States, Colombia and Ghana in the initial round at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in the tournament, scheduled to be held from October 6 to 28.

New Delhi will host India’s group stage matches. New Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati and Navi Mumbai will host the football matches in the country.