FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Crowd Safety at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Gets Compromised

New Delhi: India may be all geared up in enthusiasm as far as playing hosts to the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup is concerned but as is the case more often than not when the country hosts a big event, one wonders if all the logistics are firmly in place. India will be playing all their games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, starting with their first match against USA on Friday.

Eventually one expects this very stadium to get the maximum footfall. But all does not seem right as far as measures for crowd safety go. Zeenews.india.com has reported on the loose ends in the preparations at the stadium, spotting multiple open electrical wires as one can spot in pictures here.

Football is a sport often accompanied with fan frenzy and while one would give the orgainsers full marks in creating a buzz around the tournament, it is a shame that just hours before the World Cup begins, one can see these hazardous electrical wires, loose and unchecked.

We just hope that during the last-minute preparations, attention is paid to these details which are of utmost importance as one would not want a mishap due to what is clearly a grave human error. (Pictures courtesy: Zeenews.india.com)