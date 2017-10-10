FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Day 5 Match Schedule and Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Under-17 Football Match in India

New Delhi: Day five of FIFA Under-17 World Cup brings to us the action from Group C and D. In Group C Costa Rica will take on Guinea and Iran will face Germany. In Group D, Spain will be up against Niger while North Korea face Brazil. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa and Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi are the venues for today’s fixtures.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Here’s How India Can Qualify for Round of 16, Scenarios Explained More

Match Schedule & Timings

At 5 pm IST: Costa Rica vs Guinea and Spain vs Niger.

At 8 pm IST: Iran vs Germany and North Korea vs Brazil.

LIVE Broadcast/Streaming

The FIFA U-17 World Cup matches will be telecast LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD, DD Sports (only on cable), while live streaming is available on Sonyliv.

Quick Preview

Costa Rica and Guinea will aim to reignite their respective campaigns when they meet in a must-win Group C encounter at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Both teams had lost their respective campaign openers and will need to win in order to keep alive their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

FIFA Under-17 World Cup Match: Statistical Highlights of India vs Colombia More

In other contest, Germany will start as favourites when they take on Asian heavyweights Iran in a Group C. Both the teams registered opening victories with Germany getting past Costa Rica 2-1 and Iran beating Guinea 3-1.

Hot favourites Spain would look to bounce back from their opening match defeat to Brazil and bag a win when they cross swords with African debutants Niger in a group D. Spain were beaten 1-2 by the South American champions fellow favourites Brazil in their first outing.

Meanwhile, Brazil will look to continue their winning run as they aim for a knock-out berth when they take on North Korea in their second FIFA U-17 World Cup group game.

(With IANS inputs)