FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Live Streaming Day 2: Watch Online Telecast of Under-17 Football Match in India

New Delhi: After the opening day, the FIFA Under-17 World Cup moves forward with four matches on day two as well. The matches will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa and Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. In Goa, Germany will face Costa Rica and Iran will take on Guinea. Kochi, on the other hand, will host Brazil vs. Spain and North Korea vs Niger.

Match Timings

Germany vs Costa Rica, Group C and Brazil vs Spain, Group D will take place at 5 pm IST while Iran vs Guinea, Group D and North Korea vs Niger Group C is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST.

LIVE Broadcast/Streaming

The FIFA U-17 World Cup matches will be telecast LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD, DD Sports (only on cable), while live streaming is available on Sonyliv.

Quick Preview

Among four contests, Brazil vs Spain is the highlight of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup on day two. Traditional football giants Brazil and Spain face-off in a marquee clash in the group stage. Both are the champions of their respective continents and come with high profile players in their ranks and that makes the Group D clash a classic football encounter between the attacking masters and passing masters at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

Brazil holds the record for most number of games contested (75), most number of wins (47) and most goals (166) in the U-17 World Cups.

They have reached the final an impressive five times in 15 tournament appearances and lifted the trophy on three occasions.

However, Spain are yet to lift the title despite making three final appearances (1991, 2003 and 2007) from eight attempts.

This time, Santi Denia-coached Spain will aim to prove that they are ready to take over the mantle of the hugely successful senior team of recent years.

Apart from this fixture, Germany will be looking to open their campaign on a high as they face Costa Rica.

