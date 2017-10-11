FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Day 6 Match Schedule And Live Streaming, Watch Live Telecast of Under-17 Football Match in India

Talking about the big match of the day, on a high after a flawless display against Chile, contenders England will look to seal their berth for the knockout stages with a victory over two-time champions Mexico in a Group F tie.

New Delhi: It will be Day 6 of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 on Wednesday and like every day, there are four matches lined up. The marquee game is England taking on Mexico which will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 5 pm IST. The venue will later host Chile playing Iraq at 8 pm.

The other venue of the day is the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. At 5 pm in Guwahati, we have France taking on Japan. Later at 8 pm, it will be Honduras playing New Caledonia.

The games will be telecast on the Sony – Ten – Espn network. Online streaming will be available on Sonyliv.com.

Talking about the big match of the day, on a high after a flawless display against Chile, contenders England will look to seal their berth for the knockout stages with a victory over two-time champions Mexico in a Group F tie.

The Young Lions, as they are nicknamed back home, rode Jadon Sancho’s double to sweep aside an undercooked Chile 4-0 in their lung-opener on Sunday. The English weaved a tapestry of neat passes to build up their attacks, displayed dazzling skills and ran like the deer, to make Chile look inferior in every department throughout the ninety minutes.

Sancho was magnificent on the night providing a sublime assist to Callum Hudson-Odoi besides scoring the brace in the space of nine second-half minutes. (With IANS inputs)