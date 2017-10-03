FIFA U-17 World Cup: Manipur Emerges New Football Capital of India

The tiny north-eastern state is home to eight out of the total twenty-one players who constitute the Indian squad for the tournament, including captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

New Delhi: When it comes to Indian football, states like West Bengal, Goa and Kerala often bag the limelight. However, if the upcoming U-17 World Cup is any guide as to where the future of football in the country lies, the answer is Manipur.

The tiny north-eastern state is home to eight out of the total twenty-one players who constitute the Indian squad for the tournament, including captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam. All these players come from humble backgrounds, but their dedication and love for the game is what has taken them so far.

Former India captain Renedy Singh, who was among the first superstars from the state travelled through the length and breadth of the state to meet all the families and he was pleasantly surprised by what he saw.

“I met all the players in Delhi but I had never seen their families. A friend wanted me to come so I decided to visit the families of these players. I went to captain Amarjit and Jackson’s house, and their parents started crying. They wanted to see their sons play. I knew they were from humble background but seeing this really moved me,” said Renedy.

He immediately talked to the authorities and also shared the plight on his social media account.

“I am really thankful to the people and the government as they have come out to help instantly,” he adds.

Renedy also explained that Manipur has always been a hotbed for Indian football.

“During Bob Houghton’s time we had 6-7 players in the team, we have 100-120 players playing all over in the I-League,” the former India midfielder added but at the same time said that this World Cup is not about Manipur but something bigger.

“It’s a great achievement to have so many players in the team, but now it’s about India. There are a lot of good players from other parts of the country as well. My message to the boys will be to show fight and play hard for 90 minutes. You will have scouts from all over the world watching, you never know what might happen. They have nothing to lose.”

Another star, who is a household name in the state – Arjuna awardee and flagbearer of women’s football - Oinam Bembem Devi said that it is indeed a proud moment for the state and that anything is possible on the given day.

“I am very happy and this shows the dominance of the north-east in terms of Indian football. The team’s performances have been good and anything is possible on the given day.”

Devi added that it was the people’s passion for the game which makes football the heartbeat of the state.

“People are totally engrossed and are passionate about football. You have strong grassroots at U-14 and U-15 level in both men and women’s football.”

Manipur FA Secretary Ranjit Roy revealed that the selection of so many local players for the World Cup will give the sport a bigger boost.

“We have got great facilities and we think about the long run for the players, there will be an increased interest in the game. People from all over the country are now willing to come to Manipur to train,” Roy said.

Come Friday, these players will be representing India in the country’s first ever FIFA World Cup match but the clues are already there for the authorities, if India is to be a footballing powerhouse, then the state of Manipur will have a very crucial role in building it.