FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Day 9 Schedule and Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Under-17 Football Matches in India

New Delhi: On last day of first-round matches, teams from Group E and F will be in action. Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata are the venues for today’s clashes.

Match Schedule & Timings

At 5 pm IST: Group E; France vs Honduras and Japan vs New Caledonia.

At 8 pm IST: Group F; Mexico vs Chile and England vs Iraq.

LIVE Broadcast/Streaming

The FIFA U-17 World Cup matches will be telecast LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD, DD Sports (only on cable), while live streaming is available on Sonyliv.

Quick Preview

Honduras will face a must-win encounter in order to book a berth in the knock-out stages when they take on France. Honduras, who are at the third spot in the group with three points, will look to overcome the France test to qualify for the Round of 16.

In case New Caledonia manages to shock Japan in Saturday’s other Group E clash, a win for Honduras will see them finish the first round as one of the top two teams in the group.

If Honduras and Japan win their respective matches, then both teams will finish on six points along with France and the final order in the group will be decided on goal difference. Even if Honduras manage a draw, it will give them a chance to qualify for the second round as one of the best third-placed teams.

On the other hand, Mexico faces a must-win clash against down and out Chile. The Central Americans are currently third in the group with one point. Even if the Mexicans win today, only a defeat for Iraq against England will enable them to finish second in the group.

A win or a draw for Iraq will leave Mexico with very little chance to advance to the next stage. Chile, on the other hand, will aim to finish a rather disappointing campaign on a positive note.

