FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: We are in India to Make History, Says Mexico Coach

New Delhi: They may have won the title twice before but the ever-hungry Mexican team is eyeing more history at the FIFA U-17 World Cup that begins in India on Friday. Mexico triumphed at the tournament in 2005 and 2011 but missed out at the last two editions. While they were runners-up in 2013, in the following World Cup in 2015, they had to satisfy themselves with the fourth position.

Mexico’s coach Mario Arteaga, was quoted to be saying by PTI, “Whatever happened was history. This team is all set to make a new history come whatever may. We have it in us to do anything.”

He also added, “The FIFA U-17 World Cup has a rich history. There’re so many emotions attached to this tournament. We are looking forward to make history again. Let’s see what happens. We have changed some players. We have come with the aspiration to win the U-17 World Cup.”

He further opined, “We are not taking any competitor lightly. Everyone has their own strengths like Brazil, Germany and Spain. Every team has different characteristics and we’re prepared to tackle each of them. Can’t compare the teams. We have been practising in such conditions for last few months, and we are flexible in any kind of weather. We don’t think weather will make it difficult for us. We have played in so many grounds and have adapted to different conditions.”