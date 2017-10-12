FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Day 7 Schedule and Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Under-17 Football Match in India

On day seven of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup teams play their final first-round matches in Group A and B.

New Delhi: On day seven of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup teams play their final first-round matches in Group A and B. Apart from hosts India, USA, Colombia and Paraguay will be in action as well. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will be the venues for tonight’s fixtures. By the end of the day, we will have two teams from each group who will feature in the next round or Round of 16. So, an exciting night of football is on cards.

Match Schedule & Timings

At 5 pm IST: Group B; Mali vs New Zealand and Turkey vs Paraguay.

At 8 pm IST: Group A; Ghana vs India and USA vs Colombia.

LIVE Broadcast/Streaming

The FIFA U-17 World Cup matches will be telecast LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD, DD Sports (only on cable), while live streaming is available on Sonyliv.

Quick Preview

In Group A, USA are certain of their place in next round after winning both their previous matches. They, however, will be looking to stay unbeaten and top the group. Things look intense for second place which currently belongs to Colombia. Apart from them Ghana and hosts India need big wins to lay claim for the second spot.

If not for the second spot, Ghana and India be eyeing to finish as one of the best third-placed sides.

On the other hand, in Group B, Paraguay have made it to the next round following their win over New Zealand. Mali and New Zealand battle it out for the second spot while Turkey too have an outside chance. All in all, teams will be looking to end their final group fixtures on a high.