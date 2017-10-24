FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Brazil play England in blockbuster semi-final

Although in a way, it is the biggest match of the tournament, it will be the first match of the day and will begin at 5 pm IST and will not be in primetime for the local viewers.

New Delhi: It is going to be a blockbuster semi-final clash in the 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup as the two most high-profile teams in the tournament will battle in Kolkata. The game has been shifted from the original venue which was Guwahati but the pitch conditions were not found to be fit there due to excessive rain.

Although in a way, it is the biggest match of the tournament, it will be the first match of the day and will begin at 5 pm IST and will not be in primetime for the local viewers.

Brazil survived a scare of sorts against Germany in the quarterfinals. In front of a crowd of over 60,000, the Brazilians took more than 70 minutes to get on the score- sheet before managing to seal it in their favour.

The two spectacular strikes from Weverson and Paulinho saved the day for them after usually clinical Germans had taken the lead in the first half. England were based in Kolkata for three group matches and the round of 16 game before proceeding to Margao for the quarterfinal.

Brazil, on the other hand, were earlier based in Kochi and Margao but felt at home here after getting overwhelming support at the Salt Lake Stadium in their 2-1 win over Germany. From the days of incomparable Pele’s first visit to the city in 1977, Kolkata fans have been traditional Brazil supporters. (With PTI inputs)