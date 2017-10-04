FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Former champions France head plethora of footballing cultures in Group E

The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup juggernaut rolls into town in what will be the biggest global single sporting event ever hosted by India. As the clock ticks down to the last-minute tweaks and preparations before kick-off, Group E throws open a plethora of footballing cultures with a debutant, a former winner, an Asian giant and a dash of Latin America too. Only the top two teams from each group cement their place along with the four best third-placed teams in the Round of 16.

825x500-gohati-copy More

>Honduras

The Hondurans have been regular occupants of a spot in the showpiece event of global U-17 football for a decade now. In hope of emulating the success achieved over the years by fellow Hispanic countries, Los Catrachos retained most of the technical staff, helmed by Jose Valladares that led them to the quarter-finals of the 2013 edition. Valladares will step into his third successive FIFA U-17 World Cup as the head coach of his national side.

A robust youth development mechanism brought into effect post the turn of the millennium has ensured relative success in their regional CONCACAF U-17 tournaments. However, with the presence of teams like the USA and Mexico, the best finish Honduras have ever registered was in 2015, ending runners-up to Mexico, incidentally in front of their home crowd.

While a top-two finish in the group is not out of reach, a lot will depend upon how Honduras begin the campaign in their opening game against Japan, given they have been slow starters traditionally, which proves to be their undoing in the end. In their last friendly before they left for India, Honduras were defeated 8-0 by Spain U-17 " not really a morale-booster coming into a major tournament.

Highlights: It will be the fifth time Honduras make their way into the tournament finals after they have first qualified in 2007. Having only missed to enter in 2011, Honduras did not even win a single game until their third participation in UAE, 2013 where they lost in the quarter-finals to Sweden.

Key Players: Carlos Mejia recovered from an injury in time to make the trip to India and is the most lethal player Valladares has in his ranks. He won the Golden Boot in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship earlier this year for his seven goals.

Alexander Bahr, a product of the Atlanta United academy in the MLS will be key to shore up the leaky defence, which has conceded 10 goals in their last three games.

>Japan

Ever since J-League academies were overhauled to facilitate the influx of thriving Japanese talent into the big time, the Samurai Blues have been carving a reputation for themselves in youth football. Qualifying for their eighth U-17 World Cup after failing to do so in 2015, Japan will fancy an easy passage into the knockouts. The real push begins from thereon, as despite their potential, Japan have been sent home from the first round itself on four occasions.

Losing semi-finalists in the 2016 AFC U-16 Championships in Goa, Japan remained unbeaten on both points and goals in the group round. However, a 2-4 loss to Iraq in the semi-final did not deter them from being one of the first teams to ever qualify for the tournament, more than a year ago.

Head coach Yoshiro Moriyama has put emphasis on percentage football and concentrates on swift attacks, given he was a striker himself. While Japan look increasingly favourites to emerge out of the group, the real test will come in the latter stages, where they tend to choke more often than not.

Highlights: Japan's best ever finishes have only been quarter-final appearances twice in 1993 as host and in 2011. In 2013, Japan won all their group games but fell cheaply to Sweden 2-1 in the Round-of-16 match.

Key Players: Only 16, Takefusa Kubo, the 'Japanese Messi', is a former FC Barcelona player in their La Masia setup until the Catalans were found to have violated FIFA's transfer policy for Under-18 players and the forward had to return home in 2015. He already has a taste of a world cup, fresh after making the trip to South Korea for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup with the Japan U-20s.

Read More