FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Chile Take Bizarre Urine Test to Tackle Kolkata Heat

New Delhi: Ahead of their FIFA U-17 World Cup opener, Chile is having a tough time to deal with the hot and humid climate in Kolkata. Team’s doctor Cesar Kalazich has a lot on his plate as he looks after his players’ health in the build-up to the tournament.

From checking urine density to regular monitoring of weights, Chile team doctor is leaving no stone unturned as the team eyes their maiden title.

Asked how many times he checks the players in a day, Cesar said: “We check that first thing in the morning, the weight, when they wake up. This is for long-term weighing, more specifically on the body composition of changes of the players.

“And we weigh them before and after training. This has to do with the fluid loss. We also check the density of the urine before and after training.”

The doctor said the conditions here are a from the lot different from home and the side tried its best to adjust to the local weather in the limited time it had.

“We know that the weather of India and Chile are completely different. We can get hot weather but our humidity is very low. This time of the year it is colder and drier than here,” said Cesar.

“Since we know that the time to adjust is around 10-14 days, we did not have that much time and we took the players to this centre in Santiago where the conditions are similar to

here. So that’s why they felt comfortable with this weather and it hasn’t been such a shock to them.”

Cesar also spoke about the dietary changes considering the humidity here.

“We are concerned that that can be an issue. Our food is almost the same and a lot of fluid (is being given to them) all throughout the day.

“Also testing the players (whether they are dehydrated or not) by weight changes, and training and in the urine as well. They started out with some difficulties but now it has been four days and they are all well hydrated when they arrive for training and when they finish.”

The team has stayed away from Indian food so far.

“As much as we like Indian food, they are not trying that since we are so close to the competition. We don’t want to risk anything,” added Cesar.

Chile will take on England on October 7 in their opening game of the tournament, at Salt Lake Stadium.

(With PTI inputs)