FIFA U-17 World Cup: Here’s How India Can Qualify for Round of 16, Scenarios Explained

New Delhi: Having lost two back to back matches hosts India face an uphill task if they have to qualify for the next round of FIFA Under-17 World Cup. India lost their opening fixture 0-3 against the USA and on Monday (October 09) were outplayed by Colombia in a hard-fought contest at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

After a goalless first-half, the match witnessed three goals with Colombia eventually walking away with the honours. In the second half, Juan Penaloza netted a goal in 48th minute to hand his side an advantage.

However, in 82nd minute Jeakson Singh Thounaojam’s header helped India equalise as he became the first-ever Indian to score a goal in a FIFA world cup. But India’s celebration was cut short as Penaloza, a minute later, made it 2-1 for Colombia. The visitors won the match and thus took valuable points.

India will next face Ghana in their last group match on October 12 and in order to progress to the second round, the hosts need not only a big win but other result to go in their favour as well.

Here’s a look at Group A Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA +/- Fair Play Points Points USA 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 -1 6 Colombia 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 -1 3 Ghana 2 0 0 2 1 1 0 -4 3 India 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 0

Here’s How India Can Qualify for Knockout Stage