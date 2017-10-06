FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Team India Coach Uses Mahatma Gandhi’s Quote to Pump up his Boys

India's Under -17 team coach used a Mahatma Gandhi quote to boost the confidence of his boys while admitting that the USA have very few weaknesses and India face a tough fight ahead.

New Delhi: Indian coach Luis Norton de Matos believes that India have a good chance of giving the USA team a tough time. De Matos, a former Portuguese footballer and the coach of India’s Under -17 team since March 1, 2017, used a Mahatma Gandhi quote to boost the confidence of his boys while admitting that the USA have very few weaknesses and India face a tough fight ahead.

“Just as history shows, a team can defeat stronger opponents with determination. One hundred organised, victory-driven and fearless men can defeat 1,000 enemies. Just as Mahatma Gandhi said: ‘Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will’,” he said.

The Indian team, led by Amarjit Singh Kiyam, will make history when it enters the pitch to face the USA in the Group A match. The American team, who are making a record-sharing 16th appearance at a U-17 World Cup, is considered one of the stronger teams in the tournament. The other two team in Group A are Colombia and Ghana who will set the ball rolling when they face off in the tournament opener at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 5 pm on Friday.

Three hours later Amarjit and 10 other Indian players will take on the USA, who are coached by John Hackworth and skippered by Josh Sargent. Sargent has represented his country in the in the Under-20 World Cup too and German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has reached an agreement to sign Josh when he turns 18.

While the Indian team is making its debut in a Football World Cup tournament, it will have the support of a loud and boisterous home crowd. India’s hope of breaching the USA defence will rest on No. 9, striker Aniket Jadhav who played in the FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup in 2014.