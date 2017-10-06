FIFA U-17 World Cup: Traffic Advisory Issued, Restrictions Around Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Today

New Delhi, October 6: In view of the FIFA U-17 World Cup matches, traffic will be regulated on roads around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in south Delhi, police said. The matches will be held at the JLN stadium on October 6, 9, 12 and 16. Certain traffic restrictions will be effected around the stadium with a view […]

New Delhi, October 6: In view of the FIFA U-17 World Cup matches, traffic will be regulated on roads around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in south Delhi, police said. The matches will be held at the JLN stadium on October 6, 9, 12 and 16.

Certain traffic restrictions will be effected around the stadium with a view to ensure smooth flow of traffic for the convenience of public and spectators, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Garima Bhatnagar said.

Traffic on three corridors — Bhishma Pitamah Marg, JLN Stadium Marg and CGO Road — will be affected because of the restrictions between 2 PM and 11 PM on match days.

No heavy and commercial vehicles will be allowed to ply on Bhishma Pitamah Marg and JLN Stadium Marg. The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles including buses will not be allowed on Maharishi Raman Marg and Max Mueller Marg.

Commuters can use Ring Road, Chetna Marg, Defence Colony and Lodhi Road as alternative routes for travelling in south Delhi. Commuters are advised to use the stretch between Ring Road and Ashram for travelling towards south Delhi, the traffic police said.

The traffic police advised commuters coming from east Delhi and Noida to use the route between Vikas Marg and Upper Ridge Road.

The spectators and commuters, including those employed in the office complexes of SCOPE Complex, CGO Complex and adjoining areas, are advised to use public transport on match days, said the officer.

No parking facility available for spectators in the vicinity of the stadium, she added.

The traffic police have also advised people coming in their personal vehicles for the matches to use car pool to the maximum so that there is less congestion on the roads.

Those availing personal transport can park their vehicles at Bhairon Mandir and take DTC shuttle bus to the stadium.

With inputs from PTI