FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017: Samosa or Paneer Pakoda in the Meal Packet? Budget Conscious Sports Ministry on a Cost Cutting Spree

The the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 gets underway on Friday (October 6). But just before this major tournament, the sports ministry seems to be in dilemma about something. No, it is not regarding the accreditation or anything remotely related to the venue. The sports ministry indulged in an intense debate on the menu for school children and whether to drop samosa and paneer pakoda from the menu in order to bring down the cost of the meal packet from a measly Rs 89 to Rs 75. Yes, you read that right!

The meal packets will be served to roughly 26,000 children who have been provided with complimentary tickets of Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on October 6. Though the caterers are offering per plate of these meal packets at Rs 89, the ministry is willing to pay only Rs 75 per plate of food for kids. Sports Authority of India (SAI) chief and sports secretary Injeti Srinivas has signed the ministry note which mentions that Rs 75 per packet should suffice for the meal packets.

According to a report in Mid Day the note by the sports ministry read: If we omit one of the snacks either samosa or paneer pakoda then it will be within the limit prescribed by secy (SP). (if samosa is omitted then the total comes to Rs 72- in respect of Bikanervala & Rs 77 in respect of Bangla sweets). For bulk order the vendor normally reduces the rate.

Please refrain from taking these items inside the stadium during the #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/p7KVlvka1j — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 4, 2017





The Government of India had put forward Rs 90 crore to refurbish Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.AIFF will provide another Rs 76 crore as the host body. But the ministry is trying to bring down the price of the dinner menu measly by Rs 14!

There are 26,750 complimentary tickets being given out for the inaugural day, and 22,250 tickets for the rest of the three match days. India was scheduled to play all of their league matches in Navi Mumbai, but after some deliberation agreed for change of venues. Kids will also be provided with food coupon and T-shirts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen attending the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 on Friday and schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi Public School, Magic Bus India Foundation, Army Public School, NDMC, Sports Authority of India and Dyal Singh College are expected to be part of the audience.