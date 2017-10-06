FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Tournament Ticket Sales Receive Lukewarm Response in Delhi

New Delhi, October 6: In view of the FIFA U-17 World Cup matches, traffic will be regulated on roads around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in south Delhi, police said. The matches will be held at the JLN stadium on October 6, 9, 12 and 16. Certain traffic restrictions will be effected around the stadium with a view […]

New Delhi: India is hosting a marquee FIFA tournament for the first time but in Delhi which will host the opening Under-17 World Cup match between Colombia and Ghana at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium followed by the India vs USA game.

But the response of Delhi to the Under-17 World Cup has been lukewarm. According to a report in The Times of India a majority of the tickets have remained unsold. Although FIFA has not made any comments officially on the number of tickets sold, but fans are yet to queue up to buy tickets even at discounted rates.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has a capacity of around 56,000, but if most of those seats are unoccupied, it will reflect poorly on the organising committee.

To compensate for lack of fans at sporting venues, the organising committees in India usually ask schools to come to the stadium to witness the matches. The Times of India report claims that the Government of India and FIFA Local Organising Committee (LoC) has already given 27,000 tickets to around 500 schools in the Delhi-NCR region to ensure the stadium infilled.

Despite the possibility of almost a half-empty stadium, hosts India and USA are all geared up for the match. The UA are making a record-sharing 16th appearance at a U-17 World Cup and are surely going to prove to be a tough opposition for the Indian team coached by Luis Norton de Matos.