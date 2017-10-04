FIFA U-17 World Cup: Team India practices as they lock horns with U.S. on Oct. 6

Team India is going to play their first game in the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup against USA on October 06. The young players were seen having a rigorous training session ahead of their match. The Indian team led by their Portuguese coach Luis Norton de Matos kick started training sessions in the national capital where the team will play all the three matches. After USA, team India will take on Colombia on October 9 and then two time champions Ghana on October 12. All three India games will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.