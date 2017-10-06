FIFA U-17 World Cup: Luis Norton de Matos backs India boys to make mark

India play their first-ever FIFA U-17 World Cup against USA on October 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

It was only six months ago that Luis Norton de Matos took over as coach of India's under-17 World Cup team in the midst of a turmoil.

Nicolai Adam, who had been the coach since December 2015, was unceremoniously removed by AIFF following complaints from the players and their parents of his abusive behaviour and tough mannerisms.

De Matos, a former Benfica youth team coach, joined in March and immediately encountered a tough task. His first job was to provide the boys a sense of security as they have been reeling under the pressure to deliver. The Portuguese knew the critical role he had to play. From training the team to making them understand his style of play, the 63-year-old handled everything with a calm and steady head.

In De Matos, Indian football saw a no-nonsense man who could understand the culture and connect with the boys. After all, under his tutelage talents like Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva and Victor Lindelof came to prominence in world football.

De Matos started his coaching career with Portuguese second division Club Atletico in 1989. While around 1998, he worked as football director at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon. He also worked closely with Benfica youth teams and second division teams.

"You don't have excuses in football. Win or lose, everything happens for a reason and no country should have excuses for not playing at the top level. I have been around many countries across the world. From Syria to Somalia, I have been to countries were surviving itself is a big task let alone the facilities and infrastructure. Yet, these countries are playing good football. I don't see why India can't do the same," said De Matos, when he first addressed media in the Capital back in June.

One of the key highlights of his journey with the team so far is the inclusion of defender Hendry Antonay.

The right back was asked to leave the camp and adjudged as "not fit for a World Cup squad" by Adam but he was reinstated by Luis. The Bengaluru boy is not an integral part of the team.

De Matos not only brought his Portuguese influence style of play where he gives more importance to ball possession, he insisted on exposure tours to be held in Portugal.

Under Adam, the Indian team had toured Germany often playing against club teams but de Matos' philosophy of European exposure was different.

"Adam wanted the team to play more in Germany but that changed under Luis. With all respect to what Adam has done, De Matos believed the boys needed playing time in Benfica where he would able to give them the ambience and feel of playing in a packed stadium. Rightly so, more than 55, 000 people turned up for their matches there. Besides, he believed in a more flamboyant style of play which he thinks our boys could learn from Portugal," said an AIFF official who chooses to be anonymous.

His work with these youngsters doesn't end here. He will coach the Arrows team in the I-League next year which consists of the U-17 and U-19 national players.