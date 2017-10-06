FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Attend India’s Opening Match Against USA

Modi will be accompanied by FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura and Head of FIFA tournaments Jaime Yarza

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend India’s first match in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 against the USA on Friday, October 6th at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

Modi will be accompanied by FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura and Head of FIFA tournaments Jaime Yarza on the inaugural day.

“PM Modi, FIFA General Secretary, Head of FIFA tournaments will be there on the inaugural day,” a source told IANS on Thursday.

Indian football greats I.M. Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and current national team captain Sunil Chhetri are also likely to be a part of the historical moment.

“We have sent invitations to some Indian footballers, I.M Vijayan, Sunil Chhetri, Bhaichung Bhutia to join us on the inaugural day,” the source said.

India will make their debut in the FIFA U-17 World Cup against the US at the 60,000-seater Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, which has reported a packed house for the fixture. (With IANS inputs)