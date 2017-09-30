FIFA U-17 World Cup: Real Madrid Teen Signing Vinicius Jr to Miss the Tournament

Brazil U-17 football team star Vinicius Junior will not be a part of the team squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, the Team Media Officer confirmed on Saturday.

"It is confirmed Vinicius Junior will not travel to India for the U-17 World Cup," Gregório Fernandes confirmed.

"We had made all the protocol to have him, the player had the visa to India, we were expecting him for tomorrow morning, but today, Flamengo, after losing the Copa do Brasil final, decided to not allow him to travel."

Speaking after training on Friday, Flamengo manager Reinaldo Rueda revealed the club's reasoning to keep Vinicius at home.

"It was a situation analysed by the board, with the coaches and with Vinicius," he said. "We want the best for him. He's a conscientious, smart player, important for the national team.

"But he has not taken part in the weeks of preparation. He knows that he can come and help, but also wants to respect that.

"He knows that the national team has good players and he will stay with us. We hope the national team has success in the World Cup."

The 17-year-old Brazil football club Flamengo forward was earlier slated to land here on Saturday.

The Brazilian who has already signed a contract with Champions League holders Real Madrid helped his side win the Under-17 South American Championship scoring seven goals and was also named as the tournament's best player.